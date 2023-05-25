"Concrete chances to leave as free agent" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on French international linked with Manchester United

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot could leave the club this summer amid links with Manchester United.

Rabiot's current contract with La Bianconeri expires at the end of June this year. Romano has stated that the Frenchman and the Serie A giants are not engaged in conversations about extending his stay in Turin at the moment.

He wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday, May 25:

"More on Adrien Rabiot. No negotiations ongoing with Juve as board situation is still unclear; concrete chances to leave as free agent."

Romano added that Manchester United have not made any approaches to sign Rabiot:

"Manchester United appreciate Rabiot, [Erik] ten Hag wanted him last year but still nothing agreed and race open."

As mentioned by the transfer news specialist, United were rumored to be interested in the midfielder last summer. Those reports emerged after their pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong seemed to have hit a roadblock, with manager Erik ten Hag said to be keen on Rabiot.

However, the Red Devils eventually pulled out of the move. They went on to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid and the Brazilian has been one of their players of the season in his first campaign in England.

Rumored Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot has not been at his best since joining Juventus

Adrien Rabiot impressed during his spell at Paris Saint-Germain, having played for their U17 and U19 sides before joining the first team in 2013. He spent six years with the Parisians, recording 24 goals and 14 assists in 227 matches in all competitions while winning six Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups.

The midfielder also impressed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, helping France lift the title. Despite this, PSG let him leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2019, paving the way for him to join Juventus.

He has racked up 175 appearances across competitions for La Bianconeri since then, registering 17 goals and 12 assists, while winning three titles. Interestingly, 11 of those goals have come in 46 games this term.

However, most believe Rabiot has not lived up to the promise he previously showed. He has also not been helped by the recent instability surrounding the club, who have not won Serie A since his debut season.

It now remains to be seen if the Frenchman will depart on a free transfer this summer and where he will end up if he does so.

