Could Paul Pogba make sensational return to Manchester United? Fresh reports provide update on transfer speculation

Manchester United are not in talks to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The French midfielder recently completed his 18-month doping ban and is available for free.
Pogba rose through the ranks at Old Trafford before leaving as a free agent to join Juventus in 2012. The Frenchman rejoined the Red Devils in a blockbuster move in 2016, only to leave - once again for free - to join Juventus in 2022.
However, his secondcoming at Turin didn't live up to expectations. The player failed a dope test and subsequently faced a four-year ban, which was reduced to 18 months after a successful appeal. The Bianconeri parted ways with him last year.
With Manchester United struggling this season, there has been talk of a Pogba's possible return to Old Trafford. However, Ornstein has refuted those claims.
Speaking in a Q&A with The Athletic, the reputed journalist insisted that neither the club nor the player are interested in a reunion.
"PogBackAgain is not on either party’s agenda. He continues to train ahead of joining a club this summer. Plenty of interest, but not aware of a firm decision being taken yet. I’ll make some checks,” said Ornstein.
Manchester United could be interested in a new midfielder this summer, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen expected to leave.
Are Manchester United planning to sign a former player this summer?
Manchester United are planning to bring David de Gea back to Old Trafford this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish custodian spent 12 seasons with the Red Devils, winning the Premier League and the Europa League, among others.
However, the Premier League giants opted not to hand him a new contract once his deal expired in 2023. Manchester United invested in former Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana instead that summer.
While the Cameroonian is very comfortable with the ball at his feet, his shot-stopping abilities have been questionable so far. Ruben Amorim is unimpressed by Onana's performances and is seeking an upgrade this summer.
Interestingly, De Gea's contract with Fiorentina expires at the end of this season as well. The 34-year-old has done quite well with the Serie A side so far, and the Red Devils are apparently planning to bring him back.
De Gea has registered 10 clean sheets in 30 games this season, and could be an instant improvement on Onana. However, Fiorentina are apparently planning to tie him down to a new deal.