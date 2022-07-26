"Could really leave Chelsea this summer" - Fabrizio Romano says Juventus are seriously considering move for 26-year-old Blues star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Timo Werner could depart Chelsea this summer amidst interest from Juventus.

According to Romano, the Bianconeri are weighing up Werner as well as Alvaro Morata, with the latter being manager Massimiliano Allegri's preferred option. The Italian journalist added that Werner's name previously came up when the Blues negotiated with Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt.

Romano tweeted:

"Timo Werner could really leave Chelsea this summer. He's one of the names in Juventus list alongside Allegri's priority Morata - was already discussed during negotiations for de Ligt."

He added that the Premier League giants tried to include the 26-year-old German forward while negotiating with his former side Red Bull Leipzig for Nordi Mukiele. However, they couldn't get the deal done, with Mukiele now set to join Paris Saint-Germain (as per Fabrizio Romano).

Romano wrote:

"Chelsea also tried to include Werner loan in talks with Leipzig for Mukiele."

Werner has struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Leipzig on a deal worth around £48 million in the summer of 2020. He has netted just 23 times in 89 matches across all competitions while laying out 21 assists.

Werner incidentally scored 34 times in 45 matches across all competitions in his final season at Leipzig alone. This proves the struggles he has faced in adapting to English football after thriving in the Bundesliga.

The German has also indicated that he wants to "play more" (as quoted by Metro) after starting just 24 matches across all competitions last season.

How have Chelsea and Juventus fared in the ongoing transfer window?

Juventus and Chelsea have both endured eventful summers so far. La Bianconeri have brought in two high-profile free transfers in Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba. Allegri's side have also signed Gleison Bremer from city rivals Torino.

There have been plenty of departures from the Allianz Stadium as well. Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernadeschi, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral have all left the club.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly from S.S.C Napoli. They have let go of Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan while also losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to free transfers.

The Blues notably have the likes of Emerson Palmieri, Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja back in their squad after their respective loan spells.

However, the club have mostly made headlines for the players they have missed out on. They seemed to be in pole position to land Raphinha but the player joined Barcelona. The Blues find themselves in a similar position once again with Jules Kounde, who, as per Fabrizio Romano, is closer to joining the Blaugrana.

