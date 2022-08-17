Cristiano Ronaldo has only 2 'feasible' transfer options as he continues to pursue Manchester United exit: Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo only has two feasible options left as he continues to push for an Old Trafford exit, as per Sport.

The Portuguese star has reportedly asked the club to consider any offers made for his services.

A host of top European sides have been touted with interest in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner but no concrete moves have been made.

It appears that the United star only has two feasible options left and those are a move to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund or a return to Sporting CP.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional football debut for Sporting CP on this day 20 years ago Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional football debut for Sporting CP on this day 20 years ago 🐐 https://t.co/9CgK1P4ezJ

The veteran forward's agent Jorge Mendes continues to work on the player's potential departure from Old Trafford.

Dortmund is a viable option given the long-term illness suffered by new signing Sebastian Haller who was viewed as Erling Haaland's replacement.

BVB have signed Anthony Modeste from FC Koln but he may not be enough to provide the required firepower to contend with the likes of Bayern Munich.

Ronaldo managed an impressive 24 goals in 38 appearances for Manchester United last season.

Despite being 37, the former Real Madrid star continues to turn back the years with some inspired performances.

A return to Sporting CP is also being touted although Ronaldo's salary may prove problematic for the Primeira Liga side.

United's stance throughout the transfer saga is that the legendary forward is not for sale.

However, United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly coming round to the idea of offloading the wantaway star.

Ronaldo has a year left on his current deal at Old Trafford and was part of the side that were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on August 13.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have to remain at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo may have to stay put

Even with Cristiano Ronaldo wanting out and Manchester United pondering cutting ties, a departure for the Portuguese ace now seems unlikely.

A lack of concrete interest, the finances involved and the amount of time left in the transfer window makes a transfer difficult.

Ronaldo clearly wants out and it was evident during last weekend's drubbing at Brentford where he looked dejected throughout.

A move to Dortmund or Sporting seem to be the only possible destinations left for the former Juventus striker.

The United forward wants to continue playing in the Champions League and those two teams can offer him that opportunity.

How far either of those teams can venture in Europe's elite club competition remains to be seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett