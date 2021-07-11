Cristiano Ronaldo has already decided his immediate future - Reports

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to stay at Juventus for another year, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda (via Juvefc.com).

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid three years ago in a deal worth €117 million. Despite achieving individual success in Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo's future was in jeopardy after the Portuguese superstar was reportedly unhappy after losing out on the Serie A title to Inter Milan.

However, according to the aforementioned source from Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to stay in Turin, with his agent Jorge Mendes set to fly out to Italy to meet the Juventus directors and negotiate a new deal.

The 36-year-old forward currently has just one year remaining on his Juventus contract. The prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo not signing a new deal had attracted a host of elite European clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on his off-season holiday after guiding Portugal to the Euro 2020 knockout stages, which saw the Juventus forward score 5 goals and put himself on course to win the Golden Boot.

On this day, three years ago, Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo for €100m from Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/kNta4AxdXI — EUROs Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 10, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to sign a one-year extension at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to sign a new one-year deal at Juventus which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Some analysts and experts believe investing close to €30 million per year on the 36-year-old could be a massive financial risk for Juventus. However, the Old Lady are prepared to take the gamble. Cristiano Ronaldo finished the previous Serie A campaign as the top scorer with 29 goals and is also the favorite to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2020. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is showing no signs of slowing down.

According to Pedro Sepulveda, Cristiano Ronaldo does not have any option but to stay in Turin. No other club could afford his astronomical wages in these difficult financial times. In an interview with Fabrizio Romano on Twitch, Sepulveda said:

“I don't think Cristiano Ronaldo will leave. He has no solid way out. There is no formal offer. PSG will not offer him € 31m / year like Juve. He will stay until the end of his contract "

[@pedromsepulveda on @FabrizioRomano's live Twitch] pic.twitter.com/wWN7F885Ld — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) July 9, 2021

