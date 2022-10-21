Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at 8:30 AM for training with Manchester United U21s: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived for training at 8:30 AM on Friday, October 21 to train with Manchester United U21s, as per Samuel Luckhurst.

Ronaldo has been dropped for United's trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to face Chelsea as he receives punishment for his actions midweek.

The Portuguese forward stormed down the tunnel before the final whistle during the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Manchester United announced that Ronaldo will play no part against the Blues, and he has now been taken out of training with the first-team squad.

"Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday's game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture".

The striker was told he would be joining the U21s but will instead be doing individual fitness work with coaches.

He broke his silence on the situation with a post on Facebook, saying:

"I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us."

Cristiano Ronaldo headed down the tunnel in the 89th minute of the win over Spurs and even reportedly refused to come on as a substitute.

United boss Erik ten Hag was still able to make two substitutions at the time.

The forward has received criticism for his actions and uncertainty has ensued over the player's future.

His current contract with Manchester United runs until next summer, although there is the option of a one-year extension.

He has made 12 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring two goals.

Remains to be seen how long Cristiano Ronaldo faces being out of the Manchester United first-team

Ronaldo has felt Ten Hag's wrath

Manchester United's announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped for the Chelsea game did not disclose how long he will be out of the first-team.

Ten Hag is a stickler for his strict discipline and the club have backed his stance over the forward.

He returned to Old Trafford in 2021 from Juventus for £15.3 million and bagged 24 goals in 38 appearances last campaign.

However, this campaign has seen Ronaldo start just two of eight league games for the Red Devils this season and he has grown frustration with his lack of involvement.

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I just feel I have to keep working hard, support my teammates and be ready. This is Manchester United, and united we stand".

The Portuguese striker pushed for a move to a side contending in the UEFA Champions League in the summer.

Manchester United's stance over his availability was that the player was not for sale.

Cristiano Ronaldo's actions against Tottenham may have swayed the Red Devils in to considering offloading him in the upcoming January transfer window.

