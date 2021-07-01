Cristiano Ronaldo decides against negotiating contract extension with Juventus - Reports

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has decided against negotiating a new deal with Juventus. The 36-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with the Italian giants, which could force Juventus to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

According to La Gazetta dello, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is set to meet Juventus officials in the coming days to discuss his client's future at the club.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly told the club to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Despite finishing last season as the top scorer in Serie A with 29 goals in 33 appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo's mammoth €29 million a year salary is proving to be a financial burden on the club.

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 in the hope that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be able to lead them to an elusive Champions League title.

In his three years with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has been unable to guide Juventus past the quarter-final stage of the Champions League. He has, however, helped the club win two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia in that time.

Juventus are reportedly willing to accept bids in the region of £25 million for Cristiano Ronaldo. The club could be set to save as much as £50 million if they sell the Portugal captain this transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in recent months.

Juventus could offer Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United as part of a swap deal in exchange for Paul Pogba

Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Juventus are reportedly keen to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer. The club are, however, in a dire financial situation and will not be able to match Manchester United's £80 million valuation of the Frenchman.

Juventus could look to offer Cristiano Ronaldo as part of a player-plus cash deal to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba. Manchester United have attempted to bring the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford on several occasions in recent years.

