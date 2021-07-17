Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his contract with Juventus - Reports

There is currently little clarity over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus. But recent reports suggest that the Portuguese might end up staying with the Italian giants beyond his current contract.

Ronaldo's contract with the club has another year left on it, as a result of which rumors of his exit have been rife. However, as per a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Ronaldo might extend his stay with Juventus.

The aforementioned report claims that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is keen to extend his client's stay in Turin. The former Real Madrid man could sign a one-year extension on his current contract with Juventus and might even take a paycut.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been linked with moves for Ronaldo. It looks highly unlikely, however, that the two clubs will go in big for the Portuguese in the ongoing transfer window.

If Cristiano Ronaldo Stays in Juventus His First Competitive Game of 2021/22 season will be against Udinese on 22 August. pic.twitter.com/Ukgn7S8lpo — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) July 15, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

No 'signal' that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club: Juventus director Pavel Nedved

Ronaldo is expected to join the Juventus squad for the upcoming season on July 25

Meanwhile, Juventus director Pavel Nedved recently claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has given no hint that he wants to leave the club. He revealed that Ronaldo is expected to join the squad on July 25 after returning from his holiday.

"Cristiano is on holiday. We have no signal from his entourage that he wants to leave. We're waiting for him and he will return around 25 July as scheduled," Nedved said as per AFP.

Nedved also spoke of Massimiliano Allegri's return as Juventus manager.

"There was a certain routine with (Allegri) for five years. Then he went for two years to take a little holiday but now he's back with great motivation," Nedved said.

A good weekend to everyone 😎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BRklRcvbxI — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 16, 2021

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee