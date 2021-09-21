Cristiano Ronaldo held talks with surprise club before Manchester United return: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly held talks with Atletico Madrid before making his return to Manchester United this summer. As per a report in Carrusel Deportivo [via Sport], Ronaldo was desperate to leave Juventus and held talks with multiple clubs, including Atletico Madrid.

However, the Spanish champions decided not to sign the former Real Madrid star. Atletico Madrid were keen on bolstering their attack in the summer window, and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes offered them an opportunity to sign the Portugal international.

Atletico, however, were more keen on bringing back Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona and did not want to make a move for Ronaldo.

Apart from Atletico Madrid, reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Manchester City before he joined Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a huge hit at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo looked set to stay at Juventus this season, but things changed dramatically in the last few stages of the transfer window. The Portuguese star ultimately made a stunning move back to Manchester United for less than €20 million.

Upon joining Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed it was the best decision he had made and that it was the right time to head back to Old Trafford. Speaking to the club's website, he said:

"I think it's the best decision that I have made it. I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it's a new chapter, I'm so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things. I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I was there at 18 years old and of course I'm so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I'm really glad and looking forward to start my first game."

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running at Manchester United, scoring four goals in three games. The Portuguese star is expected to be on the bench for the Carabao Cup clash against West Ham United so that he is fresh for Manchester United's Premier League game against Aston Villa this weekend.

Edited by Arvind Sriram