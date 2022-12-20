Cristiano Ronaldo hurt as he's aware Lionel Messi has surpassed him after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly hurt as he believes Lionel Messi has surpassed him in the GOAT debate. The Portuguese star was benched for two knockout matches at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022, while the Argentine went on to lift the trophy in Qatar.

As per a report in El Nacional, Ronaldo has all but accepted defeat in the GOAT debate. The Spanish publication claims that the former Manchester United star is yet to find a European club interested in him and is all set to accept Al Nassr's offer.

The Saudi Arabian side have offered the forward a contract worth €200 million per season. Cristiano Ronaldo is a free agent following his release from Manchester United and was training at Real Madrid last week.

Meanwhile, Messi has guided his team to three back-to-back international trophies and also won the Golden Ball at the FIFA World Cup. He scored seven goals and made three assists, including two in the final.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen on extending his contract at the club and keeping him beyond the 2022/23 season. However, they face a fight from Barcelona to keep the forward as they are interested in re-signing their former player.

"He was incredibly respectful about Lionel Messi" - Piers Morgan on Cristiano Ronaldo

British broadcaster Piers Morgan spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude towards his rival Lionel Messi and claimed that the Portuguese star respects the star Argentine forward.

Morgan further added that the former Juventus star believes the PSG star is the best he has seen. He revealed on talkSPORT:

"I had a very interesting conversation with Cristiano, we had dinner after I first interviewed him three years ago, it was a really great conversation and I really like him as a person.

"He was incredibly respectful about Messi and I said to him, 'Who's the best player you've ever seen?' He said, 'Messi, but you're asking the wrong question, you're not asking me who is the best player…', because, of course, he has never seen himself play live."

Ronaldo believes the duo have had better careers than the former greats because of their longevity. Piers added:

"But then he talked about the pair of them and the difference between them and a lot of the other greats, like R9 Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, George Best, Paul Gascoigne, he said the difference is the longevity he and Messi have had."

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to decide his future soon, while Lionel Messi will also have to make a decision on his club future in the coming months.

