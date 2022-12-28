Cristiano Ronaldo Jr set to follow his father; will not be re-joining Real Madrid - Reports

After Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was terminated, his son Cristiano Jr. has also left the English club. While there have been numerous reports claiming that the youngster has returned to the youth ranks of his father's former club Real Madrid, journalist Arancha Rodriguez has claimed otherwise.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has had a nomadic youth career, moving from Real Madrid to Juventus and then Manchester United. There were claims that the youngster had returned to Los Blancos, as he was in the Spanish capital with his father.

Arancha Rodríguez @AranchaMOBILE Algunos me preguntáis por el hijo de Cristiano, que si vuelve a la Cantera.



Jamás jugó en la Cantera.



Estuvo un par de días entrenando con su padre en la Ciudad Real Madrid hace una semana.



Cristiano Jr entiendo que jugará donde juegue su padre, que NO será en el Madrid. Algunos me preguntáis por el hijo de Cristiano, que si vuelve a la Cantera.Jamás jugó en la Cantera.Estuvo un par de días entrenando con su padre en la Ciudad Real Madrid hace una semana. Cristiano Jr entiendo que jugará donde juegue su padre, que NO será en el Madrid.

However, the journalist revealed on Twitter that Cristiano Jr. was only in Madrid to train with his father, and has no intentions of joining Los Blancos. Essentially, the younger Cristiano Ronaldo will follow the elder to his next destination.

Arancha Rodriguez tweeted:

"Some of you ask me about Cristiano's son, if he returns to the Cantera. He never played in the Academy. He spent a couple of days training with his father at Real Madrid City a week ago. Cristiano Jr. I understand that he will play where his father plays, which will NOT be at Madrid."

SPORTbible @sportbible



He's broken goal records, he's broken appearance records, he won the Euros, he had nothing left to prove.



An incredible international career! It doesn't matter that Cristiano Ronaldo's international career will end without a World Cup.He's broken goal records, he's broken appearance records, he won the Euros, he had nothing left to prove.An incredible international career! It doesn't matter that Cristiano Ronaldo's international career will end without a World Cup. He's broken goal records, he's broken appearance records, he won the Euros, he had nothing left to prove.An incredible international career! 🇵🇹 https://t.co/z8IHXdW6Di

Cristiano Ronaldo tried to leave Manchester United during the summer transfer window, but was unable to secure a move. It was rumored that Chelsea and Bayern Munich were interested in signing the 37-year-old, but ultimately neither team made a move for him.

Where next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With few options left, Cristiano Ronaldo is now considering a move to Al-Nassr, a Saudi Arabian team. The club has offered an attractive seven-year deal that would pay Ronaldo over £1bn and make him the highest-paid athlete in the world. The agreement would have Ronaldo play for two and a half seasons before serving as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid.

Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United may be a disappointment to some fans. However, it was not unexpected given the controversial interview he gave before the 2022 FIFA World Cup that ultimately led to the termination of his contract.

It is unclear where Ronaldo's next career move will be, but a move to the Middle East appears to be a possibility. Regardless of where he goes, Ronaldo is a skilled player who has achieved a great deal of success in professional football.

His escapades with Real Madrid, where he spent a large bulk of his impressive career and won five Champions League trophies, will never be forgotten.

Poll : 0 votes