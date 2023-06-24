Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr have met representatives of former Barcelona star with €25 million release clause - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo could be joined by former Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann in Saudi Arabia, with reports claiming that his representatives met Al Nassr.

According to Foot Mercato, Griezmann's intermediaries met with Saudi leaders to discuss a potential move to Mrsool Park. A deal is a possibility amid his current club Atletico Madrid's economic issues.

Griezmann sits on €240,385 per week at the Wanda Metropolitano, per Capology. His sale would not only help from a salary perspective but also Atleti's wishes to strengthen this summer.

The 32-year-old has a release clause of just €25 million, which should be no problem for Al Nassr. They lured Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi in January, and the Portuguese icon reportedly earns €200 million per year.

However, Al-Alami will have to try and persuade Griezmann to follow Ronaldo to Mrsool Park. He's a fan-favorite at Atletico and was in fine form in the recently concluded season. He bagged 16 goals and 19 assists in 48 games across competitions and is now considered a leader for Diego Simeone's side.

However, it's his age that perhaps could see him decide to take on the challenge of heading to Al Nassr. He knows that he has one lucrative contract left in the closing stages of his career.

There can be no doubt that adding Griezmann to a team consisting of Ronaldo is an exciting proposition. The Portuguese icon has been a massive hit for the Saudi giants and the league itself. He has scored 14 goals in 19 games across competitions since arriving in January.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi explains snubbing opportunity to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi (right) snubbed the chance to reignite the pair's rivalry.

Lionel Messi was heavily linked with a move to Saudi giants Al Hilal before he opted to head to MLS side Inter Miami. The 36-year-old departs Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the month when his contract expires.

The Barcelona icon was also wanted back at the Camp Nou by the Blaugrana, but he had doubts about their financial situation. The Argentine legend explained his reasons for turning down the Saudi outfit and the Blaugrana:

"If it had been a matter of money, I’d have gone to Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me. The truth is that my final decision goes elsewhere and not because of money."

Messi was reportedly offered €500 million per year by Al Hilal to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi. However, money evidently had no say in his decision as he joins Inter Miami.

The legendary attacker is leaving Europe after cementing his legacy as an all-time great. He did so during his time at Barcelona, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games.

