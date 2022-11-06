Cristiano Ronaldo nears Manchester United exit as Erik ten Hag lines up sensational swoops for Juventus and RB Salzburg superstars - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo could be nearing an exit from Manchester United as the Red Devils have reportedly lined up a potential replacement for the Portuguese superstar.

As reported by The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already eyed two young strikers as potential replacements for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and RB Salzburg attacker Benjamin Sesko have been earmarked as probable Cristiano Ronaldo replacements.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions could be open to letting Cristiano Ronaldo depart in January should they receive a decent offer.

Manchester United's priority over the next two transfer windows will be to find a capable successor to the Portuguese superstar.

Sesko has been on the Red Devils' radar since breaking into Red Bull Salzburg’s first team last season.

centredevils. @centredevils | RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko is high on | RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko is high on #mufc ’s list of targets. United are looking at long-term striker options compared with their stance in the summer. [ @mcgrathmike 🚨🚨🌕| RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko is high on #mufc’s list of targets. United are looking at long-term striker options compared with their stance in the summer. [@mcgrathmike]

The Slovenian international caught the eye by reaching double figures for goals in his first full campaign at senior level. He has scored six goals and produced two assists in 24 games so far this season.

The 19-year-old signed a deal with RB Leipzig this summer and was loaned back to Red Bull Salzburg this season.

Despite this, the youngster, who has been tipped to emulate Erling Haaland, continues to attract interest from all across Europe.

The young striker could cost Manchester United around £40 million as they are also said to be considering other alternatives as well.

Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly being considered as an option owing to Juventus' poor run of form which could see them miss out on Champions League football.

Vlahovic has found the back of the net 8 times in 15 games this season despite his team's struggles for form.

Manchester United also plotting shock move for Bayern Munich attacker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the short term

Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock move for Bayern Munich attacker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as Cristiano Ronaldo's short term replacement.

The Cameroonian international has seen a dramatic rise in his stock this season thanks to his blistering form.

ChrisHazeArt.tez Dark Elves #OBJKT #MUFC 🔴🔥 @PrinceChrisMUFC



how will you go from relegated stoke city to PSG and being a benchwarmer at psg to Bayern Munich?



Man serves a living God.. Chupo moting…how will you go from relegated stoke city to PSG and being a benchwarmer at psg to Bayern Munich?Man serves a living God.. Chupo moting…how will you go from relegated stoke city to PSG and being a benchwarmer at psg to Bayern Munich?Man serves a living God.. 💯💯 https://t.co/jDDTzVHjV1

The former Stoke City attacker has scored 10 goals and produced three assists in 13 games this campaign for Bayern Munich.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club up in the air and Anthony Martial struggling with injuries, the Red Devils are looking for a dynamic versatile attacker. An in-form Choupo-Moting certainly fits the bill.

