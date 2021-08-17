Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Manchester City - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Manchester City via his agent Jorge Mendes, as per a stunning report in Corriere dello Sport [via Football Italia]. The report claims the Juventus star is looking to leave the club this month at all costs. The Portuguese reportedly wants to head back to the Premier League and is open to joining the derby rivals of his former club, Manchester United.

Manchester City are on the hunt for a forward and have been linked with Harry Kane. However, their pursuit of the Tottenham star has not materialized as Spurs are unwilling to sell their prized asset.

Reports suggest Tottenham want at least £150 million for Harry Kane to even begin talks. Manchester City have already spent £100 million on Jack Grealish and are looking to spend around the same amount on a forward too.

Corriere dello Sport claims Manchester City are looking elsewhere and Juventus are open to selling Cristiano Ronaldo. The Serie A side are willing to accept as little as €30 million for the Portuguese star as they want to get his €31 million a season wages off their books.

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo working on an exit?

Cristiano Ronaldo's possible exit has been the talk in Italian media today as several reports suggest he is heading for the exit door. According to La Repubblica, Juventus have been working with Jorge Mendes this summer to find the Portuguese a new club and get him off their books.

“Outside the official narrative, which obeys an obvious etiquette, it is clear to everyone that Juventus and Ronaldo have been waiting for a buyer able to free them from their respective constraints,” Paulo Condo mentioned on La Repubblica (via TuttoJuve).

“It follows that Juve scores more or less always the same goals, whoever their main striker is since they always choose them well. Only that Cristiano is paid four times the others, thus removing ammunition from the rest of the departments. In another budget situation, Juve would never have let Donnarumma finish at PSG.”

Real Madrid have also been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo as Carlo Ancelotti eyes a reunion.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee