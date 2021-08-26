Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent flies in to Turin for talks with Juventus amid exit rumors - Reports

Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of speculation over the last few weeks as he nears the end of his stint with the Serie A giants. With less than 11 months left on his contract in Turin, the Portuguese is already thinking about his next destination.

According to Goal Italia (via blackwhitereadallover.com), Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has made an emergency trip to Turin to speak with Juventus concerning the future of the winger as rumors continue to fill the air.

The story also mentions that Manchester City are pulling the strings to lure the Portuguese from Italy this summer. The Cityzens are believed to have submitted an offer to the player that will see him earn €15 million net per season, until the summer of 2023.

Sources have claimed that Juventus want around €30 million to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo so that they won't record a loss on their books. The Italian giants are also said to be open to the idea of a swap deal that would see Gabriel Jesus switch from the Etihad Stadium to Turin if CR7 does leave.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants to sign for Man City' and more transfer rumours #mcfc https://t.co/KHOzLdhKlC — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) August 24, 2021

Meanwhile, a number of clubs are also said to be monitoring the player's situation in Italy. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the Juventus maestro in recent weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo featured in Juventus' recent clash with Udinese

Cristiano Ronaldo nearing his end at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus in the summer of 2018, signing a four-year deal with the Bianconeri. His contract expires at the end of the current campaign, meaning he will become a free agent in June 2022 and will be free to hold negotiations with suitors as early as January 2022.

The ball is now in Juventus' court, as to whether to sell the Portuguese this summer and recoup part of their investment or keep him in Turin until the end of the season when he will leave for free. Since joining the Italian giants three years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged a whopping 101 goals and 22 assists in 134 appearances so far.

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava