Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli linked with return to native Italy as Serie A giants look for new manager: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli has been linked with a return to Italy as Thiago Motta's replacement at Juventus, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport. Pioli became the manager of the Saudi Pro League side in September 2024, and his contract with the Knights of Najd will expire in June 2027.

The Al-Nassr boss is one of several coaches linked with the managerial job in Turin. Thiago Motta is expected to be sacked by the Juventus board for disappointing results, as multiple reports have stated that the Bianconeri are shortlisting his replacements.

Fourth in the Serie A with 52 points in 28 games, Juventus are nine points behind leaders Inter. Earlier this week, they endured a heavy 4-0 loss to Atalanta, their biggest home defeat since 1967. They are also out of the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia.

Roberto Mancini, Francesco Magnanelli and Max Barmbilla have also been linked with the Serie A giants. However, as per the aforementioned report, Juventus are considering Stefano Pioli as a serious option due to his Serie A experience.

The Italian tactician has managed multiple Serie A clubs, including AC Milan, Inter, Lazio, and Fiorentina. His last stint in the top-tier Italian football league was with the Rossoneri, between October 2019 and June 2024. Stefano Pioli won the Scudetto with AC Milan during the 2021/22 campaign and was named the Serie A Manager of the Year in the same season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's two key teammates to return from injury for Al-Nassr: Reports

According to journalist Ali Al-Enezi, Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates Aymeric Laporte and Otavio will return for Al-Nassr after the international break. The two have missed Al-Nassr's last few league fixtures.

Laporte has failed to stay consistent for the Knights of Najd this season, missing 14 matches for multiple reasons. In 24 appearances across competitions this season, the former Manchester City defender has scored four goals. In the Saudi Pro League, he has played 16 games, helping the side keep five clean sheets.

Otavio has bagged only four assists in 29 matches this season and he's out due to an unknown injury. The two are undergoing treatment at the club facility with a return in-line after this month's international break. The Riyadh-based club are fourth in the league table with 48 points after 24 matches, ten points behind toppers Al-Ittihad.

