Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as exit-linked player picks up hamstring injury in training session: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr has suffered a blow after Aymeric Laporte reportedly picked up a hamstring injury during a training session. Laporte has been linked to an exit from the club this summer.

Ad

Aymeric Laporte signed for Al-Nassr from Manchester City in the summer of 2023. However, he has since then complained about adjusting to life in Saudi Arabia and has reportedly been looking to return to European football. Last month, coach Jorge Jesus also hinted at Laporte's exit after a friendly with Toulouse. Amid reports of his departure and potentially joining Athletic Club, the Frenchman has reportedly suffered an injury.

According to Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Yaum, Aymeric Laporte has suffered a serious hamstring injury during a morning training session on August 5. The Frenchman is expected to undergo tests to determine the extent of his injury.

Ad

Trending

However, Laporte's injury could now impact his potential transfer if it is proven to be serious. According to latest reports from MARCA, Laporte has been negotiating a mutual contract termination with the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side this summer. He had also reportedly agreed on personal terms with his former side, Athletic Club.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr was reportedly eyeing David Hancko as a replacement for Aymeric Laporte. However, Hancko left Feyenoord to sign for LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid while turning down the Knights of Najd this summer.

Ad

Al-Nassr target David Hancko opens up about turning down offer to join the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side

Hancko - Source: Getty

In an interview with the media (h/t Tribal Football), Al-Nassr target David Hancko opened up about rejecting the chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. After joining Atletico Madrid instead of the Saudi Pro League side, he said:

Ad

"The offer from Saudi Arabia was there. The story ended according to my desire, which was to play here. As soon as Atletico Madrid entered the deal, I wanted to come here. We wanted to come to Madrid."

He continued:

"There was a lot of talk about interest from other clubs. However, there weren't many real offers. Two years ago, when I played here, I was very impressed. I wanted to play for one of the best clubs in the world."

Ad

After the David Hancko deal fell off, Cristiano Ronaldo's side is reportedly still looking to sign a defender, especially considering Laporte's departure. Latest reports suggest that Chelsea star Renato Veiga is among their key targets, as he is not a part of Enzo Maresca's plans.

After a disappointing last season, Cristiano Ronaldo will now look to earn silverware with Al-Nassr next season with a stronger squad. With Jorge Jesus at the helm, the Knights of Najd are trying their best to reform their squad before competing for titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More