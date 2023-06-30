Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr fail to agree personal terms with 30-year-old attacker as transfer collapses: Reports

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech's proposed move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr has reportedly fallen through.

According to The Evening Standard, the Moroccan couldn't agree on terms with the Saudi Pro League giants over a three-year contract. Ziyech was set to join Al-Alami in an £8 million deal from the Blues.

Al-Nassr could reignite their interest further in the transfer window but club officials have been disappointed. It comes amid claims that the 30-year-old failed a medical at Mrsool Park.

Ziyech seems destined to depart Stamford Bridge this summer after falling the pecking order at Chelsea. He started just six league games last season, bagging three assists in 24 games across competitions.

The Blues were willing to accept a low fee for Ziyech to join Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi giants. However, his dismal spell in west London could be set to continue.

Ziyech joined the Premier League giants from Ajax back in 2020 for £33 million. He was regarded as one of the finest attackers in Europe at the time.

However, the Moroccan international has suffered a fall from grace, unable to replicate the form he achieved at Johan Cruyff Arena. He was also set to depart in January but a proposed loan move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain collapsed.

Marcelo Brozovic's move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr put on hold

Brozovic looked set to join Ronaldo at Mrsool Park.

According to Sky Sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic's potential transfer to Al-Nassr has been put on standby.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Alami have asked Inter to reduce the transfer fee from €23 million (£19.7 million) to €15 million (£12.9 million). It comes while the Saudi giants are in a race with Barcelona for his signature.

Barca were reportedly willing to offer the Nerazzurri €19 million (£16.3 million) which is more than the Mrsool Park outfit are looking to do a deal at. Brozovic, 30, did look set to undergo a medical to secure his transfer but it is now on hold.

The Croatian has been in fine form this past season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 40 games across competitions. He was part of the Inter side that won the Coppa Italia.

Al-Nassr have looked to add to the successful signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by adding more European star names to their squad. Their rivals Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal have delved into the market signing the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves.

