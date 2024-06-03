Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr ready to make £85 million offer for Premier League star, player keen on move after assurance from club: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in signing Casemiro from Manchester United this summer transfer window.

According to a report from CaughtOffSide, the Riyadh-based side are willing to offer around £77-85 million for the Brazilian midfielder's services (via @UtdDistrict).

Additionally, it is claimed that the former Real Madrid man himself is open to the move. Now it is up to the two clubs involved, Manchester United and Al-Nassr, to come to an agreement over the price.

Currently, Casemiro has two years left on his deal and is seemingly entering the final leg of his career. He has failed to replicate the incredible success he had at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving in Manchester in the summer of 2022.

Overall, he's made 83 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 12 goals and nine assists. He's even deputized at centre-back due to multiple injuries to players in that position this campaign.

Should Casemiro complete a move to the Saudi Pro League side, he would reunite with Ronaldo, a player with whom he's shared the pitch multiple times for Real Madrid. In all, the pair has played 121 matches beside one another across competitions for Los Blancos, managing seven joint goal contributions in the process.

With the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo and due to Casemiro's underwhelming season, the Brazilian could well be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo calls former Real Madrid teammate and attempts to convince him to join Al-Nassr - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly called up former Real Madrid teammate Nacho Fernandez in an attempt to convince him to join Al-Nassr. According to MARCA, the Portuguese icon took this step after his team suffered a loss in the King Cup of Champions final to Al-Hilal on penalties (via GOAL).

Along with Nacho, it is claimed that the ex-Manchester United and Juventus striker rang up Casemiro with the same intention. Nacho, 34, has played 117 matches beside Ronaldo during the latter's time at Real Madrid, bagging one joint goal contribution.

Moreover, the Spanish defender's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu comes to an end in the summer. It's likely that he will move away, give he's not seen as a starting centre-half when the likes of Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are fit.

Due to multiple injuries in the central defensive area, Nacho made 45 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging an assist.