Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr set to sack head coach Luis Castro: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are reportedly set to sack head coach Luis Castro at the end of the current season. The Portuguese tactician joined the Riyadh-based club in 2023 and has, so far, only led the team to the Arab Club Champions Cup title.

The Knights of Najd have already been eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup and the AFC Champions League this season. They also look set to miss out on the Saudi Pro League title as they trail league leaders Al-Hilal by nine points, despite having played a game more.

The King Cup of Champions is Al-Nassr's only remaining shot at silverware this season. They will face Al-Khaleej in the semi-finals of the competition on Wednesday, May 1. Castro's men will be high on confidence for the upcoming fixture after defeating Al-Khaleej 1-0 in a league encounter on Saturday, April 27.

However, according to club legend Hussein Abdulghani, via @ByanNassr on X, Castro will be sacked even if Al-Nassr manage to bag the trophy this season.

Al-Nassr have been linked with several notable managers in recent months, including José Mourinho, Sergio Conceicao, and Massimiliano Allegri.

Luis Castro was named the Saudi Pro League Manager of the Month for September 2023.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo named Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for March

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the Saudi Pro League's Player of the Month for March. Last month, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored four goals, including a hat-trick against Al-Tai, in three appearances.

The Portuguese icon has already netted 36 goals and provided 12 assists in 38 appearances for the Knights of Najd across competitions this season. He is also the leading scorer in Saudi Pro League currently with 29 goals in 26 appearances.

On April 2, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 65th career hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 8-0 demolition of Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League, just three days after his hat-trick against Al-Tai.