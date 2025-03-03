Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set for transfer tussle with European giants for Manchester City star next summer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly set to face difficult competition from Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race to sign Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne, 33, is considered to be one of the best attacking midfielders of his generation. The Belgian has helped his club lift a staggering 18 silverwares, including six Premier League titles, since arriving in the summer of 2015.

Now, according to Spanish news outlet Fichajes.net, De Bruyne has made the decision to not renew his Manchester City deal and leave as a free agent this June. As a result, he has drawn interest from both Al-Nassr and PSG.

Ronaldo's outfit are allegedly prepared to offer De Bruyne a contract of £58 million-a-season this summer. On the other hand, PSG are hoping to snap up the former Chelsea midfielder on a £29 million-per-season contract.

De Bruyne, who joined Manchester City from Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg, has started 18 of his 28 total appearances for his team this campaign. He has produced four goals and seven assists for the Cityzens so far this term.

Brazilian attacker likened to Cristiano Ronaldo

Last Saturday, Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha made the headlines after scoring a fine long-range effort in a FA Cup loss to Bournemouth. He was sent off in the 120th minute of the cup encounter later on.

After the end of the FA Cup tie, Arsenal icon Martin Keown compared the Brazilian to Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo. He elaborated (h/t Metro):

"The ability he has is top-level. The goal he scored today belongs not in the FA Cup, it belongs in the Champions League, it's that good. Give him too much space and he does this and that's Ronaldo-like. That's top-level, absolutely top-drawer finish. Strikes right through the ball, beautiful, keeper isn't getting anywhere near it."

Opining on Cunha's red card against Bournemouth, Keown commented:

"Then suddenly, we see the ugly. [Milos] Kerkez gets involved and then that's a right, left, kick and a headbutt. I've not seen that on a football pitch since the 1970s. He just cannot do that. He just lost it completely. And worse still, they just could not get him out of the ground. In the end, the cameras had to come away. This is something he has to stop because he has a history of this."

Cunha, who has lately emerged as an Arsenal target, has registered 15 goals and four assists in 29 total games for Wolves so far this campaign.

