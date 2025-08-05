Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate closing in on exit as agent holds talks with club: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte is reportedly closing in on an exit from the club. As reported by NFC1World on X, the Spain international's agent has held talks with the Saudi Pro League side regarding the defender's departure.

Laporte joined Al-Nassr in the summer of 2023 from Manchester City and has been a key player for the Knights of Najd since. He has made 69 appearances for the Riyadh-based club over the last two seasons.

Laporte made 39 appearances for Al-Nassr in the 2023-24 season and featured 30 times last campaign. He only missed six games with injuries during his time at the Al-Awwal Park.

The Spaniard has not only been solid defensively for the Saudi Pro League giants but has also contributed in attack. In 69 appearances for the club, he has found the back of the net nine times while providing one assist.

As per reports, the 31-year-old wants to return to his boyhood club, Athletic Bilbao, where he made a name for himself. His current deal expires in 2026 but he is reportedly looking to terminate his deal and become a free agent.

Laporte played 61 times alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr and had one joint goal participation. However, the duo have failed to win a major trophy for the Saudi Arabian side.

The defender enjoyed plenty of success with Manchester City, where he won 13 trophies, including five Premier League titles. Capped 40 times for Spain, he also won the UEFA European Championship in 2024 and the UEFA Nations League in 2022-23.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign former Manchester United star: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Al-Nassr to sign former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood in the summer. As reported by MARCA, the Portuguese superstar wants to reunite with his former Red Devils teammate at the Al-Awwal Park.

Al-Nassr made their first foreign signing this summer in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Joao Felix. They are also reportedly keen on Greenwood, who enjoyed a stellar last season with Olympique de Marseille.

Greenwood established himself as one of the biggest prospects in Europe with Manchester United. However, his career suffered a major setback when he was arrested for rape and assault in January 2022.

He did not make a single appearance for Manchester United after his arrest and spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Getafe. He was sold to Marseille in 2024 where he has revived his career and led the scoring charts in Ligue 1 last season.

The 23-year-old made 36 appearances for Roberto De Zerbi's side last season, scoring 22 goals and providing six assists. He made 17 appearances for Manchester United alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and had one joint goal participation.

