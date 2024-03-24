Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate wants to return to Europe after controversial claim on treatment in Saudi Arabia: Reports

Al-Nassr player Aymeric Laporte, who plays in Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo, wants to return to playing in Europe. According to reports (via Essentially Sports), he has expressed dissatisfaction with his treatment in Saudi Arabia.

Though most of the players on Al-Nassr's freshly created squad get along well, there are a few unhappy players, including the former Manchester City defender. The club are considering signing a new player to replace Laporte as a result of this circumstance.

Al-Nassr have been performing well when it comes to scoring goals, racking up 66 in 24 Saudi Pro League games, but with 33 goals conceded, they need to improve in preventing them. They will need to strengthen their defence, particularly in light of Laporte's potential departure.

He has contributed to 10 clean sheets and two goals in 29 games during his tenure with the Arabian giants. He was with Manchester City prior to joining Al-Nassr, where he was up against a lot of competition and had struggled with playing time. After last season, he signed a $26.6 million annual contract to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East, in search of a new challenge.

Gabri Veiga discusses decision to join Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Gabri Veiga decided to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League's Al-Ahl, and for the 21-year-old, the £34 million move was worth it. He had previously attracted the attention of Chelsea and Arsenal, but Veiga opted to join Al-Ahli in spite of his links to elite European teams.

Veiga was regarded as a bright player headed for bigger clubs in Europe, before his decision. In an interview with AS (via Football London), he revealed the reasons behind his choice, stating:

"Everything that comes out is not true, unfortunately. The truth is that I leave all that in the hands of my representatives. I have full confidence in them. I was focused on finishing a dream season, which in the end got complicated, without being aware of any kind of rumour."

He continued, revealing he had no qualms about his decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East:

Perhaps at some point there was a strong interest, but later on in the lists another type of profile gains more strength. But I can tell you that in August I was faced with a situation and I took the decision I thought was the right one. I'm 100 per cent sure that it was the right one."

Veiga isn't the only player from Europe to have moved to Saudi Arabia after Cristiano Ronaldo, with Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, and others making the switch.