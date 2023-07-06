Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr willing to offer €20 million-per-season contract to sign former Chelsea star: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly willing to hand €20 million-per-season to ex-Chelsea and Atletico Madrid ace Saul Niguez.

Saul, 28, has emerged as a potential summer sale for Los Rojiblancos due to his underwhelming performances over the last two campaigns.

After helping his boyhood club lift the 2020-21 La Liga title, he sealed a loan move to Chelsea in the summer of 2021. He started just 12 of his 23 games, lifting the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in the process.

Upon his return to Atletico Madrid, the 19-cap Spain international failed to establish himself as a starting midfielder last season. He featured in 1430 minutes of action, across 38 matches across all competitions.

According to Todofichajes, Al-Nassr have offered Saul a contract of €20 million-a-season to lure him away from the Metropolitano Stadium this summer. Al-Ittihad have also presented the player with a similar offer.

Saul, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, is reportedly aiming to accept either of the offers to secure a move to Saudi Arabia.

Should the two-time UEFA Europa League winner join Ronaldo's side in the future, he could be an excellent signing. He would partner Marcelo Brozovic, who recently joined on a €18 million move from Inter Milan.

On the other hand, Saul could reunite with former Chelsea star N'Golo Kante at Al-Ittihad should he accept their contract offer this summer. He would also get to team up with Real Madrid great Karim Benzema.

Overall, the two-time UEFA Europa League winner has scored 46 goals and laid out 21 assists in 378 overall appearances for Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has helped SPL, claims former Chelsea midfielder's brother

Speaking to ArabNews, Abha midfielder Uros Matic stated that he was ecstatic to see Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi Pro League. He said:

"I was really happy when Cristiano came because it's good for all of Saudi football, for all of the players who play here now. The league changed instantly – a lot of people now want to watch Saudi football and you can see how many TV stations bought the rights to stream it. He has raised the level and now the whole world is watching us."

Ronaldo, 38, joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer earlier in January after his contract termination at Manchester United last December He has scored 14 goals and laid out two assists in 19 matches for his team.

Uros is the younger brother of ex-Chelsea star and Roma ace Nemanja Matic. He has played in 58 games for Abha so far.

Star players like Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema among others have already made the moves to join the Saudi league.

