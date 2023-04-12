Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr willing to offer a whopping €100m to Jose Mourinho to tempt the former Chelsea boss into joining them - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are reportedly keen on luring Jose Mourinho to Saudi Arabia. They are set to sack Rudi Garcia after a string of poor performances.

As per a report in AS, Mourinho is at the top of Al Nassr's list as they look to hire a new manager. They have slipped up in the league and are now second in the table with just seven matches left in the season.

Mourinho has done well with AS Roma and won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. He has now guided them to third in the Serie A table, and could even finish second in the league.

Al Nassr are keen on attracting the big names and see Mourinho as the next target.

Jose Mourinho urged to return to Chelsea

Chelsea are yet to appoint a permanent manager and have been advised to reappoint Jose Mourinho. The Blues are currently under caretaker manager Frank Lampard until the end of the season.

Pundit Richard Keys believes a move for Mourinho would be ideal for them and wrote on his blog:

"What a shambles the govt appointed owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, has created at The Bridge. Potter's sacking was inevitable and overdue. Sacking him isn't a mistake - sacking Tuchel was. I really wanted Potter to succeed, but it's been evident for weeks that he was out of his depth. This morning he's got to be as relieved as he is rich. What other business rewards failure like football does? It's madness."

Keys added:

"Potter will come again - perhaps somewhere like Leicester? Or maybe Southampton - as I suggested a couple of weeks ago. It would appear that Chelsea want to take their time finding a new coach. Is that because they're prepared to wait for Mourinho? If they don't appoint until the end of the season don't rule it out. There's no way he would walk out on Roma now but he might if he delivers a CL place and a trophy. Chelsea is his home."

Mourinho has managed Chelsea twice and won the league title in both stints.

