Cristiano Ronaldo’s bodyguard forces police to intervene after airport spat in Spain: Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's bodyguard reportedly forced police to intervene during an airport spat in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Menorca (via Daily Mail) reports that Ronaldo's bodyguard became irritated with being made to wait after he made an airport scanner go off due to his splintred finger.

The guard reportedly raised his voice and gestured violently before soon heading through the airport security arch without being searched.

Airport personnel reportedly warned the guard they would call the police but he was having none of it.

He reportedly exclaimed that he had been a police officer in Portugal and that they could call who they wanted.

Police would arrive on the scene and calm the situation, but the plane left half an hour later than scheduled.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, was present and was reportedly just a bystander who looked 'serious' but did not get involved in the ordeal.

The finger splint that sent the VIP access scanner off could have ties to the recent crash Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron was involved in.

The driver of the vehicle is said to have been an employee of Ronaldo's, which will lead to speculation that the guard is the one behind the crash.

Manchester United fans will want Cristiano Ronaldo home as soon as possible

Manchester United fly off for their pre-season in coming weeks

With all the drama that is going on in Cristiano Ronaldo's off-season, Red Devils fans will want their star man back at Old Trafford as soon as possible.

The 37-year-old was one of the few positives for Manchester United last season, managing 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

United have begun training for their pre-season tour for which they head off to Thailand in the coming weeks.

Red Devils players who did not participate in recent international fixtures have been at the Carrington training ground to undergo preparations for the tour.

Cristiano Ronaldo will soon link-up with his teammates and will get a first-hand look at the way in which new coach Erik ten Hag wants his Manchester United side to play.

He may be joined by some fresh faces by the time he flies off with the Red Devils for their tour of Thailand with Tyrell Malacia on the brink of arriving at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the side's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong continues with negotiations between United and Barcelona ongoing.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Man Utd agree terms with Tyrell Malacia: 4yr contract + option of 5th. Medical may happen this weekend. theathletic.com/news/tyrell-ma… Man Utd agree terms with Tyrell Malacia: 4yr contract + option of 5th. Medical may happen this weekend. #MUFC now trying to reach agreement with Ajax for (Arsenal target) Lisandro Martinez & he is keen. De Jong & Eriksen pursuits continue @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Man Utd agree terms with Tyrell Malacia: 4yr contract + option of 5th. Medical may happen this weekend. #MUFC now trying to reach agreement with Ajax for (Arsenal target) Lisandro Martinez & he is keen. De Jong & Eriksen pursuits continue @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/tyrell-ma…

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have put pressure on the Old Trafford outfit to get some deals sealed when reports claimed he had become worried about a lack of transfer activity.

The Portuguese star may be part of the Red Devils' first pre-season fixture against Liverpool on July 12 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

