Cristiano Ronaldo's potential new club Al-Nassr also interested in signing Chelsea superstar - Reports

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, who have been heavily linked with a winter move for Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante in the future.

Kante, 31, has been a crucial first-team member for the Blues for the past six years, helping them lift six trophies in the process. However, he has barely featured for Graham Potter's side in the ongoing 2022-23 season, missing 19 games due to a long-term hamstring injury.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is expected to secure a free transfer to Al-Nassr in the upcoming winter transfer window with a contract offer worth £173 million-per-year on the table. He had his Manchester United contract terminated on a mutual agreement earlier last month.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen There has now been direct post-World Cup contact between Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr ahead of a proposed move. Although no hard deadline for a final answer, Al-Nassr ideally want a deal done before the end of the year and are pretty optimistic. There has now been direct post-World Cup contact between Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr ahead of a proposed move. Although no hard deadline for a final answer, Al-Nassr ideally want a deal done before the end of the year and are pretty optimistic. 🚨 There has now been direct post-World Cup contact between Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr ahead of a proposed move. Although no hard deadline for a final answer, Al-Nassr ideally want a deal done before the end of the year and are pretty optimistic. https://t.co/DbkhaOUTNe

According to Foot Mercato, Al-Nassr are set to battle it out with Barcelona to seal Kante's signature. With the player in the final year of his deal, he is expected to depart Chelsea on a free transfer next summer.

While Kante is believed to be content at the prospect of remaining in London, he is said to be open to a potential transfer to the Saudi Arabian outfit. Furthermore, Al-Nassr are considered the favorites to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner from a financial standpoint.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have agreed a £20 million deal to rope in Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos, as per the Evening Standard. With Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka also in their ranks, the Blues are in a good position to deal with Kante's exit.

Overall, Kante has scored 13 goals and contributed 15 assists in 262 appearances across all competitions for the West London side.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Sources confirm feeling reported for weeks and months: Kanté could leave as free agent at the end of the season. N’Golo Kanté will not be back from his injury until end of February or probably March, Graham Potter has confirmed.Sources confirm feeling reported for weeks and months: Kanté could leave as free agent at the end of the season. N’Golo Kanté will not be back from his injury until end of February or probably March, Graham Potter has confirmed. 🚨🔵 #CFCSources confirm feeling reported for weeks and months: Kanté could leave as free agent at the end of the season. https://t.co/CejTMNvUYY

Jose Enrique advices Chelsea to not sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January next year

Speaking to Lord Ping, ex-Liverpool defender Jose Enrique claimed that Chelsea should avoid signing Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming winter transfer window to bolster their offensive ranks. He said:

"People forget that Ronaldo is one of the best ever, however he is past his best. He did not start for Portugal or Manchester United even. They signed [Christopher] Nkunku for next season who is young and a top player. However, they need someone for now."

Sharing his thoughts on the Real Madrid legend, Enrique added:

"Ronaldo would be the wrong call as he lacks intensity, does not fit the system and no longer suits the Premier League. The only good thing about the deal is he would be able to bring in a lot of money in shirt sales and sponsors as he is the most known person in the world. Football wise though, it would not be good."

Prior to his unceremonious exit in November, the Portuguese netted three goals in 16 games for Manchester United this season.

Poll : 0 votes