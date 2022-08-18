Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister deletes Piers Morgan tweet slamming Manchester United after initially sharing it on Instagram: Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro has deleted a reposted Piers Morgan tweet slamming the Red Devils, as per the Daily Star.

There is huge speculation over Ronaldo's future with the Portuguese star reportedly eyeing an exit from Old Trafford.

It has led to rumors of unrest on the part of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with the player cutting a frustrated figure in the side's 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Aveiro has added more fuel to the fire with regard to the legendary forward's current situation at the club.

She reposted a Morgan tweet on her Instagram with the broadcaster calling out United:

"Pathetic to see Cristiano getting all the media headlines/blame for this United fiasco."

The tweet adds:

"Without him & his 18 PL goals last season they'd have been relegated, and without him this season - WHEN, not if he leaves - they might well be relegated. Whole club is rotten from top down."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Pathetic to see @Cristiano getting all the media headlines/blame for this United fiasco. Without him & his 18 PL goals last season they'd have been relegated, and without him this season - WHEN, not if he leaves - they might well be relegated. Whole club is rotten from top down. Pathetic to see @Cristiano getting all the media headlines/blame for this United fiasco. Without him & his 18 PL goals last season they'd have been relegated, and without him this season - WHEN, not if he leaves - they might well be relegated. Whole club is rotten from top down.

Aveiro has since deleted the tweet from her Instagram, but it paints a picture of the current state of affairs with regard to Ronaldo's future.

The former Real Madrid rejoined Manchester United from Juventus last summer for £13.5 million.

He made 38 appearances in his first season back at Old Trafford, scoring 24 goals.

The Portuguese ace seemingly wants to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League.

United will not be contending in that competition this season following a sixth-placed finish last campaign means they will play Europa League football.

He has a year left on his current deal with the Red Devils but speculation grows over a departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo to reveal the truth over Manchester United situation in coming weeks

Cristiano Ronaldo has promised to reveal the truth about his ongoing situation whilst taking aim at incorrect reports over his future.

The veteran forward posted on Instagram:

"They will know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



With the potential departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gary Neville believes that Manchester United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table "The problem is, if they lose him then there's nothing left in terms of goalscoring"With the potential departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gary Neville believes that Manchester United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table "The problem is, if they lose him then there's nothing left in terms of goalscoring" 😬With the potential departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gary Neville believes that Manchester United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table ⬇️ https://t.co/LARdEPQxkb

What the Portuguese will reveal remains to be seen as he appears to continue to desire an exit from Old Trafford.

Manchester United's stance on the forward is that he is not for sale with just 13 days left of the summer transfer window.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett