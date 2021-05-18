Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Juventus this summer - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to leave Juventus after images of the Portuguese forward's supercars being packed to prepare for shipping emerged on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo currently has just one year remaining on his contract with the Bianconeri.

According to Tuttojuve, Cristiano Ronaldo's supercars were seen being loaded into a cargo truck owned by a company based in Lisbon, which has led many to believe that the five-time Ballon D'Or could make a sensational return to Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother increased speculation over her son's future when she told Sporting Lisbon fans that he would return. The 36-year-old is reportedly interested in moving back to Portugal to be with his family.

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the hope that the Portuguese star would be able to lead them to an all-elusive Champions League title. But the Bianconeri have been unable to get past the quarter-final stage since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club three years ago.

Juventus are currently a club in turmoil on the pitch. Andrea Pirlo's side were knocked out of the Champions League in round 16 by Porto. The Italian giants are currently fifth in the Serie A table and at risk of missing out on Champions League football next season.

This has led many fans and pundits to believe that Juventus will sack Andrea Pirlo at the end of the season. The club's hierarchy are also reportedly planning a massive squad overhaul this summer, and are reportedly willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite scoring an astonishing 101 goals in just 132 games for Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has often been criticized during his time in Italy for his inability to impact big games. His €30 million-per-year salary is also proving to be a massive financial burden on Juventus.

Manchester United and Real Madrid were linked with a move for their former star, but recent reports have suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo would like to end his career in Portugal with his boyhood club.

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon next season with Juventus looking unlikely to Qualify for The Champions League next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to take a massive pay-cut to force through a move to Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon look set to win the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season. They currently lead the table and are five points ahead of second-placed Porto with just three games left to play this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's potential signing could make Sporting Lisbon a European superpower. The Portuguese star will, however, have to take a massive pay cut to force through a move.