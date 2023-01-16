Cristiano Ronaldo didn't sign secret agreement with Juventus over €19m in deferred wages: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's financial dealings with Juventus have come under the microscope following a report from Italian media outlet Football Italia.

According to the report, investigators are looking into an agreement made between Ronaldo and Juventus where he was reportedly promised €19 million in deferred payments. This was due to the COVID pandemic.

However, it appears that while Juve signed this agreement, Ronaldo himself did not put pen to paper on it. This was revealed by a lawyer close to him who stated that "the private contract exists, but Ronaldo never signed it, only Juventus signed it."

The aforementioned anonymous lawyer close to the situation also revealed that the decision not to sign was taken after Cristiano Ronaldo received advice from his lawyers. It remains unclear how this will be resolved, but it looks like things are set to get complicated between both parties and the investigators in the near future.

This news will no doubt be of interest to those monitoring developments at the Turin-based club as investigations continue to seek out any potential irregularities in their finances.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has joined an academy in Saudi Arabia

It has been revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has continued to follow his father’s footsteps with reports announcing that he has joined an academy in Saudi Arabia. This follows the recent news of his father joining Al-Nassr in a deal that is rumored to be worth about €200 million per year.

Ronaldo Jr. previously followed his father to some of the most prestigious clubs across Europe, making stops in iconic footballing institutions and playing in their academies. The youngster has featured for the academy sides of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United while his father netted goals for their senior teams.

Following the mutual termination of Cristiano Ronaldo Sr's contract with Manchester United last year, the youth prospect also left the Red Devils' youth team. Like his father, he notably wore the iconic number 7 jersey as well for his side.

According to GOAL, Cristiano Jr. will now join up with the Mahd academy in Saudi Arabia. He will hope to take his game to the next level as he approaches the age when he can start playing professionally. Fans and interested parties will keep an eye on the highly-rated youth prospect and watch his progress in this new phase of his budding career.

