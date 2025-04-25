Cristiano Ronaldo tells 25-year-old Portugal attacker to join him at Al-Nassr: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged João Félix to join him at Al Nassr, claims journalist Graeme Bailey. The Portuguese superstar believes that the forward should leave Chelsea permanently and make the switch this summer.
Speaking to The Chelsea Chronicle, Bailey has claimed that Felix wants to move back to Benfica. However, the move to the Saudi Pro League looks more possible because of Ronaldo's push, and he said:
“Having a permanent buyer is the issue. That’s the risk with sending these players out on loan. He’s got a lot of admirers. Jorge Mendes is doing work. A Wolves, West Ham would take him. Benfica’s the one. I think he’ll want to go Benfica. It’ll be a feelgood opportunity for him. Chelsea would love him to go to Saudi Arabia. I am told that Ronaldo has recommended that move to him, but he probably does that with most Portuguese players. I could see Felix in Saudi, but I think he’ll want to go to Benfica.”
Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Felix just a year after signing him from Atletico Madrid. The Blues paid £45 million to sign the 25-year-old star after letting Conor Gallagher join the Spanish side.
João Félix told to snub Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and join PSG
AC Milan legend Marcel Desailly believes João Félix lacks mental strength and has told him to leave Chelsea this summer. He believes that the Portuguese star has failed to make an impact at all the top clubs he has played for, and believes it is time to test the waters at PSG.
Speaking to Milan Presse, Desailly had a message for Cristiano Ronaldo's national teammate and said via GOAL:
"Joao Felix is a player with great talent, but he has still not found his place. He’s been at Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and now Milan without making any real impact. At this moment of his career, he needs a club with a clear philosophy that can build its project around him, put him at ease to express his potential that we still haven’t really seen. I would suggest Paris Saint-Germain. What Joao Felix lacks is not technique, but character. He is not a leader. At this moment, he is not what Milan need, because he lacks the mental strength to revive the Rossoneri. And vice versa."
Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix have played 37 matches together for the national team. They combined for just two goals – both scored by the Al Nassr star and assisted by the Chelsea loanee.