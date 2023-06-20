Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has reportedly decided to continue playing for Croatia following speculation that he may retire from international football.

According to Croatian newspaper 24sata (via Madrid Xtra), Modric has decided to continue with the Vatreni and play at Euro 2024 should his team qualify. His nation are third Group D of Euro 2024 qualifying, trailing second-placed Armenia by two points, but have a game in hand.

There were question marks over Modric's international future after his nation were beaten by Spain in the Nations League final. However, the 37-year-old looks set to continue his incredible career with Croatia, which has seen him come within touching distance of winning a trophy. The Real Madrid legend was part of the Croatia side that made to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Russia.

The Vatreni were beaten 4-2 by France at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. He scored two goals and provided one assist in seven games in that World Cup campaign. Croatia were then eliminated in the last 16 of Euro 2020 by Spain, losing 5-3 on penalties. However, they bounced back at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Zlatko Dalić's men made it to the semifinals of last year's World Cup but were beaten 3-0 by eventual winners Argentina. They finished in third place after beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff. Modric played a key part in the Vatreni's run to the semifinals.

Many yearned for Luka Modric to win the UEFA Nations League on Sunday (June 18). However, they were beaten on penalties again by Spain following a goalless draw after extra time.

Nevertheless, the Real Madrid midfielder has become a Croatian legend during his international career. Modric has earned 166 international caps, scoring 24 goals and providing 27 assists.

Luka Modric looks set to stay at Real Madrid

Luka Modric (right) wants to stay at Real Madrid.

Luka Modric has also reportedly informed Real Madrid that he intends to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz reports that Modric has confirmed to Los Blancos that he's staying and that nothing has changed. He looks set to continue with Carlo Ancelotti's side for another season.

There was speculation regarding his future, as his contract with Madrid expires at the end of the month. There was reported interest in his services from the Saudi Pro League. Saudi champions Al Ittihad have signed his former teammate Karim Benzema.

However, Luka Modric looks likely to at least play one more season at the Bernabeu. He has been key for Los Merengues since arriving in 2012. He has made 488 appearances across competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 77 assists.

The Croatian icon has won five Champions League, three La Liga and two Copa del Rey titles. He also won the 2018 Ballon d'Or award for his incredible campaign that year with Madrid and the Vatreni.

Poll : 0 votes