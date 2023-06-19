"The choice is very clear in my mind" - Real Madrid star Luka Modric addresses future amid links to Saudi clubs

Amid links to Saudi Pro League clubs, Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric has revealed that he has already made up his mind about where he will play next season.

Modric, 37, sees his Real Madrid contract expire on June 30. In May, Spanish outlet Relevo reported that the two parties had reached an agreement over a one-year renewal. It was reported that the contract terms had already been agreed and it would all be official within a few days.

Los Blancos have witnessed a lot of movement since. Karim Benzema has left the club as a free agent while Eden Hazard has seen his contract terminated by mutual consent. On the other hand, Jude Bellingham has arrived for a staggering €103 million fee and is expected to feature regularly for the All Whites in the 2023-24 season.

Amid growing competition in midfield, the veteran midfielder has a decision to make about his future. And speaking after Croatia’s shootout defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League final, Modric revealed that he knew where his future lay.

When asked to comment on links to Saudi Arabia, Modric said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’ve decided my future, the choice is very clear in my mind — but I won’t say or announce anything today.”

As per Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are interested in signing the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner this summer. It has been claimed that Al Hilal, who also tried to recruit Lionel Messi, recently tabled a €200 million-a-year offer for Modric, but the player turned it down.

Modric, who signed for Real Madrid in 2012, has thus far played 488 games for the club, scoring 37 times. He has won three La Liga titles and five Champions League trophies with the club, amongst other honors.

When Jose Mourinho revealed why he pushed Real Madrid to sign Luka Modric

Luka Modric arrived in the Spanish capital in the summer of 2012, ahead of Los Blancos’ third season under then-manager Jose Mourinho. Later in an interview, the Portuguese tactician revealed that he pushed the Whites to sign Modric, as he had everything the team needed.

Speaking to Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti he said (via Planet Football):

“I pushed hard for Real Madrid to sign Modric because he had everything that we needed for the team – technique, vision and good reading of the game, quality when making decisions, quickness of thought, he can play the ball long or short, score from outside the area, he knew how to press, he is intelligent with his positioning and had intensity. We needed all of that.”

Modric did not have the best of starts in the Spanish capital, with fans dubbing him the worst summer signing of the season in a MARCA poll in December. The Croat finished the season with only four goals in 53 games, with Real Madrid only winning the Supercopa de Espana that season. At the end of the campaign, Mourinho was relieved of his responsibilities as the club’s manager.

Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment ahead of the 2013-14 season worked in Modric’s favor, with him going on to establish himself as one of the world’s best under the Italian. He famously assisted Sergio Ramos for the 2014 Champions League-final equalizer against Atletico Madrid. Ancelotti’s men went on to record a 4-1 victory and win their first Champions League (tenth overall, La Decima) in 12 years.

