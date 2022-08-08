Crystal Palace star ‘keen’ on surprise move to join Chelsea: Reports

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is reportedly keen on a move to Chelsea this summer.

TalkSPORT has claimed that the 29-year-old is keen to make the switch across London as it may be his last chance to join an elite club once again.

Zaha has made more than 350 league games for Palace across two spells but only has one year left on his current contract. The Ivory Coast international could be desperate to make an impact at a major outfit following his disastrous spell at Manchester United.

Sam🕊️ @YeezusByYe Wilfried Zaha:



• Elite presser, perfect fit for Tuchel's system.



• Proven PL player, performing at a high level in a midtable side for years.



• Approaching his prime, would be a cheap buy due to contract expiring.



The tricky attacker joined in 2013 and played just four times for the Red Devils during their ill-fated campaign under David Moyes. He was then shipped out on loan to Cardiff City after just six months.

Zaha ultimately rejoined the Eagles and has since established himself as one of the leading players outside of the Premier League's established top six. With the Ivorian showing no signs of signing a new deal, the door may be open for Todd Boehly to bring him to Chelsea, who are in desperate need of a new attacker.

With Romelu Lukaku leaving to re-join Inter Milan and Sky Sports reporting that Timo Werner is also set to depart, the Blues are stepping up their search for a centre-forward. Armando Broja and Michy Batshuayi are currently the only out-and-out strikers at the club although Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz can play in that role.

Football Therapy @BallTherapyYan Selling Werner for £30m + bonuses.



Zaha wants to come to Chelsea and might be available for like the same money.



Timo Werner set to rejoin RB Leipzig following disappointing Chelsea spell

Sky in Germany have reported that the 26-year-old will return to Leipzig after two difficult seasons at Stamford Bridge. Werner scored 95 times in 159 appearances at the Bundesliga club across four seasons, which prompted the Blues to trigger his £45 million release clause.

The Germany international has been unable to replicate that goalscoring form, having scored just ten times in 56 Premier League games. The Blues have decided to cash in on the forward and accept a £25.3 million bid for the attacker.

Werner has reportedly made his desire to return to his former club clear in order to get more game time. He is desperate to get into Hanzi Flick's Germany squad for the FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar.

The report also claims that the striker's relationship with fellow German Tuchel has become strained, though the manager was unwilling to allow Werner to leave the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



