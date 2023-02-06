Dani Alves finally sees his wife Joana Sanz for the first time since arrest amid rumors of divorce: Reports

Dani Alves’ wife Joana Sanz has reportedly visited the Brazilian footballer in prison for the first time since his arrest over charges of sexual assault. Alves was taken into custody on January 20 and continues to be held in a prison near Barcelona without the possibility of bail.

The alleged incident occurred at a Barcelona nightclub on December 30 last year. In the latest developments, eight witnesses testified in court against the former Barcelona right-back. If convicted, Alves could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

It is now being reported that Dani Alves was allowed to meet his wife Joana Sanz at the Brians 2 prison on Sunday (February 5). She was accompanied by his friend Bruno Brasil, who was also present with him on the night of the alleged incident.

Sanz was earlier rumored to be considering a divorce after Alves was accused of sexual assault. The rumors were bolstered after she deleted all his photos from her Instagram account.

Barça Universal



Dani Alves' wife has deleted all the photos with the player on her Instagram account.

However, according to Fiesta (as per MARCA), Sanz told the press gathered around the prison:

"I am not going to abandon him at the worst moment in his life."

She was further questioned on how the former Barcelona defender was coping in prison, to which she replied:

"What do you think?"

After his arrest, Alves changed his testimony multiple times. His lawyer has now claimed that the sexual encounter was completely consensual and that he gave conflicting statements earlier to keep the fact that he cheated on his wife a secret.

Alves is widely considered one of the greatest right-backs of all time, having played for the Brazilian national team, Barcelona, and PSG. He is also the most decorated player in history, having won 46 titles at the senior level.

Prison visitor claims Dani Alves is receiving preferential treatment

An unnamed visitor at the Brians 2 prison recently said that Dani Alves is being given preferrential treatment due to his high profile.

The individual, who had visited another inmate at the prison, spoke to Europa Press and addressed the rumors circulating around the institution.

"From what I heard when I came to visit, Dani Alves is accompanied to the courtyard by four officials who have him escorted and who keep him apart, alone."

Europa Press

They added:

"I don't know if he communicates with the other prisoners, but for the moment what I know is that he is apart because it is an exclusive case, as he is a well-known sportsman."

