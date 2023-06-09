David Alaba pushing for ex-Bayern Munich teammate to join Real Madrid: Reports

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Real Madrid star David Alaba is pushing his former Bayern Munich friend Alphonso Davies to join him at the Spanish giants.

However, despite Real's interest in the talented 22-year-old wing-back, this summer's deal seems unlikely as Bayern Munich are adamant that Davies is not for sale.

Davies has had a somewhat challenging season, struggling with game time in the second half due to a series of injuries. Nonetheless, he played 38 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.

It is widely expected that Davies will feature prominently in Thomas Tuchel's plans for the upcoming Bundesliga season. If the Canadian international continues to perform high, he will likely attract interest from Real Madrid and other top clubs.

The fact that Alaba is advocating for Davies' arrival at Real Madrid could potentially put the Spanish club in pole position should he decide to make a move. However, Real will have to exercise patience as a deal for Davies will likely materialize in the summer of 2024. This is due to Bayern's insistence that he is not for sale this year.

Currently, Davies' contract with Bayern runs until June 2025, which provides the German club with additional leverage in any potential transfer negotiations. Despite their keen interest in the young talent, Real Madrid will have to wait and continue monitoring his progress.

Ever since the departure of Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos from the defensive setup, and Casemiro from the defensive midfielder position, Madrid have been vulnerable defensively. Davies has proved his potential at such a young age, which is why the reigning European champions want to sign him.

However, with the reluctance of Bayern Munich to even discuss his potential transfer, it will be interesting to see how Madrid plays their cards in the transfer market.

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez set to sign contract extension which will be valid until June 2024 - Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is on the verge of signing a new contract to secure his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2024, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 33-year-old, who has been with the club since his youth, was set to become a free agent at the end of this month. However, Nacho has opted to extend his tenure under the guidance of newly appointed coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The deal is expected to be finalized within three to four days, with all the necessary documents already prepared. In the 2022-23 season, Nacho made 44 appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes