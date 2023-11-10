David de Gea begins talks to join new club, could face Manchester United this season: Reports

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly in talks to join La Liga side Real Betis.

The Spanish goalkeeper was close to signing an extension in the summer but the Red Devils reportedly backed out from the deal. The 33-year-old has since been on the free agent market.

According to a report from Eldesmarque.com (h/t the Peoples Person), Real Betis have contacted De Gea over a potential move. The goalkeeper is apparently excited about the possibility of joining the Seville-based club, who currently sit sixth in La Liga after 12 games.

If De Gea joins Los Verdiblancos, then 29-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Silva, who joined the club from Granada in 2021, could leave Betis. The former Manchester United shot-stopper has played in Spain before. He spent eight years at Atletico Madrid before the Red Devils came calling in 2011.

De Gea left Manchester United as the record holder for most clean sheets in the club's history (190 in 545 games). He won eight trophies during his time in England, including the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson's last season as manager.

Interestingly, Real Betis and Manchester United could cross paths in Europe if the Red Devils drop down to the UEFA Europa League. The Spanish club are currently on their way to qualifying for the Europa League knockouts, as they sit on top of their group with nine points from four matches.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of their Champions League group with three points from four matches.

Sergio Reguilon says David de Gea gave him the thumbs-up to join Manchester United

Manchester United were in dire need of a temporary solution at left-back in the closing stages of the recent summer transfer window after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

They were close to signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea but instead ended up signing Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur. After joining the club, the Spanish left-back revealed that David de Gea said a lot of positive things about the club.

Reguilon said in September, via Manchester United's official website:

"I spoke a lot with David and he told me about the club. He told me you are coming to the best club in England. All these players [like De Gea] are legends over in Spain, because I follow a lot of the Premier League."

Reguilon has featured in six games across competitions for his new club since making the switch from north London to Manchester.