David de Gea in talks to sign big money deal after sealing Manchester United exit: Reports

David de Gea has reportedly opened talks for a move to Saudi Arabia just days after his Manchester United exit.

According to Football Insider, De Gea's agent, Jorge Mendez, is working to get a big-money deal over the line for the Spaniard. European clubs are also interested in signing him on a free transfer.

However, Saudi clubs are currently the favorites to land him considering they are offering him huge wages. De Gea's exit from Manchester United was confirmed on 8 July.

Erik ten Hag's side are close to sealing a £50 million move for Inter Milan star Andre Onana to become their new No. 1. De Gea spent 12 years at Old Trafford, where he made 545 appearances and kept 190 clean sheets.

The 32-year-old was consistently the club's first-choice goalkeeper for the entirety of his stay in Manchester. But despite a statistically impressive individual 2022-23 campaign, there were doubts about his efficacy on the ball.

De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove last season, keeping 17 clean sheets in 38 games. It remains to be seen which Saudi Pro League club, if any, will sign the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper this summer.

David de Gea achieved a feat he 'never imagined' he would at Manchester United

David de Gea is currently Manchester United's seventh-highest appearance-maker of all time (545).

The Spaniard also holds the record for most clean sheets (190) in the club's history. In an interview commemorating his 500th United appearance, he was asked if he had imagined playing so many games for the club when he arrived at Old Trafford in 2011.

De Gea told the club's official website in October 2022:

"Like you say, I was very ambitious but this is a big achievement. Like I say, it’s crazy and I never imagined to play more than 500 games for this club so I’m very proud, super happy and hopefully [there’s] much more to come."

When asked how many games he imagined playing for the Red Devils, De Gea added:

"I don’t know. To be honest you never think about how many games you’re going to play, just be game-by-game and try to be fit and ready for the games, not thinking about how many you’re going to play."

De Gea's 500th appearance for the club came in a goalless Premier League draw against Newcastle United on October 16.