Defender rejects Juventus and Inter Milan for Barcelona after speaking with Xavi - Reports

There are now reports of Thomas Meunier's decision to remain patient for Barcelona to swoop in, disregarding proposals from Juventus and Inter Milan. This development, initially brought to light by AS (via El Nacional), comes amidst the ongoing pursuit of the seasoned right-back by the Camp Nou top brass.

Meunier, currently under contract with Borussia Dortmund, is a name that's been scribbled on the agenda of potential additions to Xavi's squad.

However, the Belgian defender might not have been the first choice for the Catalan giants. His economic viability owing to his contractual terms and age make him an alluring prospect for the cash-strapped club.

As per Transfermarkt, Meunier, who recently turned 31, carries a meager price tag of €6.5 million. Given that his current contract with Borussia Dortmund is due to expire by the summer of 2024, Barcelona could potentially snag the veteran defender for a song, presenting a steal of a deal for the Spanish outfit.

However, the club has not rushed to close the deal due to Meunier's injury history. The Belgian stalwart has been limited to only 18 appearances this season, sidelined with injuries that kept him out of action during four separate stretches.

It's a cautionary tale all too familiar for the Barcelona team, a recurrent issue they've grappled with at Camp Nou, and certainly a critical factor they'd be taking into account before finalizing any moves.

The right-back will reportedly continue to wait for the Catalan giants to make their approach while snubbing Italian powerhouses Juventus and Inter Milan.

Barcelona veteran Sergio Busquets stalls on decision regarding his future

Barcelona's stalwart Sergio Busquets is on a cliffhanger, delaying the much-anticipated announcement of his next home following his exit from the Catalan club.

Many had tipped him to join Inter Miami, seduced by the chance to reunite with old Barca comrade Lionel Messi. However, Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) disclosed a fresh curveball in Busquets' future: a late show of interest from a club in Qatar.

This unexpected development, although without a formal proposal yet, has thrown a spanner in the works, causing Busquets to put his decision-making process on pause. It seems the seasoned midfielder isn't about to rush into the next chapter of his career without weighing all the options.

Already, an offer from Saudi Arabia is on the table, promising him a star-studded role in the Saudi Pro League. However, Inter Miami seems to be the most enticing choice for the Spaniard.

Nevertheless, the allure of a fatter paycheck from the Qatari and Saudi clubs looms large, possibly trumping Inter Miami's offer.

