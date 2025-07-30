Despite Manchester United hierarchy opening talks to sign Benjamin Sesko, Ruben Amorim prefers to sign 29-year-old striker instead: Reports

Head coach Ruben Amorim reportedly prefers signing Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins over RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko at Manchester United. The Portuguese tactician wants to bring in players with Premier League experience and believes that Sesko will need time to settle in.

Ad

According to a report in talkSPORT, Sesko is not a priority target for Manchester United, with Newcastle United also said to be interested in the striker. The RB Leipzig star is keen on leaving the Bundesliga club this summer and was earlier a reported target for Arsenal, who were quoted €80 million for his services.

While the Red Devils' board have reportedly decided to go ahead with the Slovenian star, Amorim is unsure about the signing. He understands that the season requires them to bounce back from a 15th-place finish, and thus prefers to have players who can hit the ground running.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the media earlier this month, Amroim said they need to be careful about the players they sign for the attack and said (via TeamTalk):

"In the moment we need to be careful when we sign a player. If I start the season with this squad I will be happy. They [Mbeumo and Cunha] can play as a striker. We have Josh [Zirkzee] and Rasmus [Hojlund], the focus is to improve the connection between them. I don't know if the position is there for them. They have to work. They have other players fighting for that position.

Ad

"I'm really pleased. They [Mbeumo and Cunha] are really humble, that is really important, and they chose to be here. They had other options, Champions League options, they read everything people say about our club, but they chose to be here. That is a key point for me."

Manchester United went for Premier League-experienced players for the attack this summer, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo coming in. However, talkSPORT report that the Red Devils are unwilling to pay the £60 million (€69.44m) demanded for Watkins by Aston Villa.

Ad

Rio Ferdinand unsure about new Manchester United target

Former defender Rio Ferdinand, on his YouTube channel earlier this month, admitted that he was unsure about Benjamin Sesko. He hinted that the club should get a player like Ollie Watkins and said (via TeamTalk):

"I think you've got to look at the here and now at the moment with Man Utd. That's what I said about a number nine. I'm not really doubting [Sesko] as a player. I'm saying Man Utd need experience at the top of the pitch.

Ad

"They've got Hojlund, they've got Zirkzee, they've got Chido. Young, inexperienced players. They need someone to look at and go, 'That's how you play as a number nine.' That's how you do it. When you're going to buy somebody who hasn't got as much experience as I'd like, I think that's another risk. Is it worth taking with inexperienced players at this level?"

Manchester United were said to be interested in Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, but the two strikers moved elsewhere. Chelsea signed the Englishman, while the Swedish star moved to Arsenal this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More