Doctors arrive at conclusion about severity of Raphael Varane’s injury as Manchester United receive clear update: Reports

As per L'Equipe, the extent of Manchester United defender Raphael Varane's injury has been updated, and the Frenchman won't face too long on the sidelines.

Doctors have examined Varane's injury picked up during the Red Devils' disappointing 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in the derby on October 2.

The French defender has a sprain but no ligament damage or bone tears.

While no length of absence has been disclosed, the centre-back shouldn't be out for an extended period.

Varane went down with a knock during the first half of the Manchester derby while City continued their onslaught on United's goal.

He was soon substituted for Victor Lindelof in the 40th minute with City in a 3-0 lead and worries set in over the extent of the injury.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed the club were analyzing the situation after the defeat to City, saying:

“I don’t think so, that he would have carried on [if the score would have been closer]. But you get him off because when you are 4-0 down, you don’t want to take a risk to get a bigger injury."

He added:

“But I think it’s that big, the injury, that he couldn’t carry on.”

Injury issues have plagued Varane's career as of recent years.

The Frenchman missed 17 games of action for Manchester United during his debut season at Old Trafford.

Varane arrived at United from Real Madrid in 2021 for £36 million and following a difficult debut campaign has impressed this season.

He has made seven appearances and forged a reliable partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of Ten Hag's defense.

Manchester United will be eager to see Varane return quickly

Varane has impressed this season

Varane's start to the season has been a huge part of why the Red Devils had won four league games on the trot prior to the disappointment at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United won every game the French centre-back had started before the 6-3 setback.

Harry Maguire was first-choice alongside Martinez, but Ten Hag dropped the Red Devils' captain following defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Varane then came in and flourished and was starting to live up to his £36 million price-tag.

Ten Hag explained the decision, saying (via Guardian):

"(It) doesn’t mean when you are captain you are established to always play. Especially when you also have Varane in your squad. We have options. Varane: his stature is immense and in pre-season we took a decision to build him physically so he had a bit of a slow start."

Manchester United next face Omonia in the UEFA Europa League on October 6 at the Tsirio Stadium. It is unlikely Varane will be risked for that game.

