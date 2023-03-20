‘Done and finished’ - Newspaper delivers grim verdict on Chelsea loanee who faces uncertain future

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku is reportedly not going to continue at Inter Milan next season. The Belgian striker is set for a return to Stamford Bridge and faces an uncertain future.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Inter are unconvinced about Lukaku and unwilling to pay more to re-sign the forward.

The report adds that the Serie A side have already spent £26 million on the striker this season and will send him back to Chelsea at the end of the season.

Inter Milan reportedly believe that the decision regarding Lukaku's future is 'done and finished'. Earlier reports suggested that the club were looking to renegotiate with Chelsea and keep the forward for another season.

Romelu Lukaku was told not to join Chelsea by Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has revealed that he advised Romelu Lukaku against a move to Stamford Bridge.

He stated that the forward was not suited for Thomas Tuchel's side and said on CBS Sports:

"We had a discussion when he went to Chełsea and I told him he's going to find it difficult to play at Chełsea, and it turned out to be the case. Because of the way Tuchel likes to play. Pressing and pressing, you're the nine, I'm the nine, you're the winger, I'm the winger - you interchange. Rom likes to stay where he is, feed him, play him in early and he will try to bully you, turn, stay in the box, crosses - he's a different type of nine to what Tuchel wanted."

Henry believes Lukaku will be reluctant to head back to Chelsea and wants the striker to remain at Inter. He continued:

"Now, is he going to fit what Potter is trying to do? They're struggling with that without him in the squad. What does he want to do? I don't think he wants to go back, that's the main thing I think he wants to stay at Inter. That's why there's going to be maybe a little clash if they want him back. I think he wants to stay there."

The Blues paid €100 million to sign the striker, but he has failed to make a serious impact at the club.

