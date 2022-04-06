Emir of Qatar not against PSG attacker's departure; Newcastle United credited with interest: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) owner and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will listen to offers for Neymar this summer, with Newcastle United considering a move, according to reports from Fichajes Futbol.

The Brazilian superstar has been at the Ligue 1 club since his record €222 million move from Barcelona in 2017. However, he has faced a difficult season in the French capital. Neymar was even booed by his own fans following yet another Champions League exit in March.

While Newcastle are interested in the forward, Neymar's wages, which the report claims is an eyewatering €40 million net per year, will be incredibly difficult to match. The player is in no rush to leave a contract that doesn't expire until 2025.

PSG Chief @psg_chief Neymar Jr’s reaction when Messi scored last night Neymar Jr’s reaction when Messi scored last night 👍💙🇦🇷🇧🇷 https://t.co/YqyLO2wu1V

It is no secret that the Magpies have plenty of money to spend this summer following the takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund in October. The Mail last month reported that they wanted to sign an 'unsettled' Neymar as it would be a statement of intent to join European football's elite.

While Qatar's Emir Bin Hamad Al Thani may be ready to sell the forward to help fund a squad overhaul this summer, Neymar has no intention of moving this summer, according to GOAL.

Neymar Media @NeyJrMedia Neymar Jr was a different breed under Thomas Tuchel Neymar Jr was a different breed under Thomas Tuchel✨ https://t.co/3tZnmdx88Y

Has Neymar been a disappointment at PSG?

Neymar has won ten trophies in his five seasons at Le Parc des Princes, including three Ligue 1 titles. There is no question that the Qatari-owned club bought the former Barcelona star to help their team claim their first-ever Champions League title.

With the exception of reaching the 2020 final before losing to Bayern Munich in Lisbon, PSG haven't really come close to achieving that goal. Their latest collapse came this season. Mauricio Pochettino's side were 2-0 up with 45 minutes to go in their tie with Real Madrid. However, a second-half Karim Benzema hat-trick meant Les Parisiens fell short yet again.

In the following game against Bordeaux four days later, Neymar and Lionel Messi were subjected to loud booing from their own fans. ESPN also reported that the Brazilian winger was involved in a bust-up with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma following the defeat at the Bernabeu.

Nige Dyer @HeritageRoofing @AndyMitten I was at PSG last night, the majority of the Ultras didn’t turn up, they are protesting about their owners & management. They booed Poch and Ramos’s every touch and the Ultras hate what Neymar and Mbappe have said off the field. So not all rosy for a team that’s 12 points clean @AndyMitten I was at PSG last night, the majority of the Ultras didn’t turn up, they are protesting about their owners & management. They booed Poch and Ramos’s every touch and the Ultras hate what Neymar and Mbappe have said off the field. So not all rosy for a team that’s 12 points clean https://t.co/f9sBt7ruMI

It looks set to be a summer of change for the Ligue 1 leaders, with the future of manager Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo looking increasingly uncertain. According to Marca, Kylian Mbappe is also set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer,

Neymar has yet to play more than twenty league games for PSG in a single campaign since his arrival due to numerous injury setbacks.

