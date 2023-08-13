Erik ten Hag has 4-man shortlist ready if Harry Maguire leaves Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has drawn up a list of four players to replace Harry Maguire at Old Trafford, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on CaughtOffside.

It emerged last week that West Ham United have agreed to sign Maguire from the Red Devils for £30 million. The Hammers are now locked in talks with the center-back, who is open to move London despite initially wanting to stay at Old Trafford, over personal terms.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have begun the hunt for a replacement for the England international. According to the aforementioned source, manager Ten Hag has identified four central defenders from across Europe as options to take Maguire's spot.

Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, who is keen to take on another challenge in a new country, has emerged as the favorite to replace Maguire. United have reportedly already had a bid rejected by the Bavarians. Romano reckons the English giants could rope the Frenchman in for less than £30 million.

Should the Red Devils fail with their bid to sign Pavard, they could turn to one of the three other options on the list.

OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is said to be under consideration at Old Trafford. Ten Hag has reportedly already held direct talks with the Frenchman.

Former Chelsea man Marc Guehi, who currently plies his trade for Crystal Palace, is another option to replace Maguire.

The Premier League giants also hold an interest in Bayer Leverkusen central defender Edmond Tapsoba, although he could cost a hefty sum.

How have Manchester United fared in the summer?

Manchester United have had a busy summer transfer window, making three major additions to their squad. They signed Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund for a combined sum of over €200 million. The Red Devils have also re-signed Jonny Evans on a short-term deal.

Meanwhile, seven players have departed Old Trafford on permanent deals this summer. David de Gea, Fred, Anthony Elanga and Alex Telles are the most notable departures. Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek are also widely expected to leave the club before the transfer window closes this month.

While Maguire is in talks with West Ham over personal terms, Van de Beek's future remains unclear. The Netherlands international has been the subject of interest from La Liga club Real Sociedad. Ajax, meanwhile, are mulling over bringing the midfielder back to Amsterdam, with a loan move under consideration.