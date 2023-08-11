Erik ten Hag 'speech' to convince Manchester United target about Old Trafford transfer captures attention of defender: Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's speech on a call to Jean Clair Todibo is reported to have caught the OGC Nice defender's attention.

According to French outlet Nice Martin (via UtdPlug), there have been numerous approaches from other clubs for Todibo. However, Ten Hag’s speech to him in early July alongside the Red Devils' appeal as a prestigious club is enticing the Frenchman.,

Todibo, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as Harry Maguire closes in on a £30 million move to West Ham United. Ten Hag is targeting the French defender and could push for the transfer to come to fruition within the last two weeks of the transfer window.

However, Nice will demand nothing less than €40 million (£34.5 million) for the former Barcelona defender. He excelled at the Allianz Riviera last season, helping his side keep 13 clean sheets in 46 games across competitions.

While Maguire seems to be the player Ten Hag wants Todibo to replace. Manchester United could also be forced to replace Eric Bailly this summer as the Ivorian is reportedly closing in on a move to Turkish side Besiktas.

Hence, Ten Hag will want strength in depth defensively and Todibo could become the understudy to his fellow countryman Raphael Varane. The young Frenchman has four years left on his contract with Nice.

Manchester United are getting serious with their pursuit of Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard

The Red Devils could launch a move for Pavard.

Defensive changes seem to be afoot at Manchester United and another option for Ten Hag appears to be Bayern Munich's versatile Benjamin Pavard.

According to SPORTBILD's Christian Falk, the Red Devils are now serious with their intentions to sign Pavard. The Frenchman is claimed to have informed the Bavarians that he wants to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Pavard, 27, was in fine form for Bayern last season, bagging seven goals and one assist in 43 games across competitions. He played both at center-back and at right-back and his versatility could be of huge benefit to Manchester United.

It remains to be seen whether the France international's potential arrival would scupper a move for Todibo. However, The Athletic have hinted that he only wants to be a center-back should he make the move to Old Trafford.

They claim that Pavard was approached about being a right-back, but only wanted the move as a center-back. He enjoyed the role this past season and seemingly sees his future in the center of defense rather than as a full-back.