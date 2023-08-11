Turkish top-flight side Besiktas JK have reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United for defender Eric Bailly.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are now working to finalize his exit. Romano provided the update via his Twitter page on Friday, August 11, writing:

"Understand Besiktas have just reached an agreement in principle with Eric Bailly on personal terms. Talks now with Manchester United to agree on the best exit solution."

A screenshot of Fabrizio Romano's tweet on Manchester United's Eric Bailly.

Bailly's exit is set to continue what is expected to be a clearout of sorts at Old Trafford before the end of the transfer window.

While David de Gea has departed on a free transfer, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay have both been linked with West Ham United. Anthony Elanga, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones have all left the club as well.

Bailly's contract notably expires next summer, which could see the Red Devils lose him on a free transfer. As a result, they seem to be working on moving the Ivorian, who isn't in Erik ten Hag's plans, this summer.

The 29-year-old notably spent last season on loan at Olympique Marseille after effectively becoming fifth-choice centre-back at Manchester United. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Maguire were all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Bailly played only 23 times across competitions for Marseille. He was suspended for seven games for a challenge that hospitalized his opponent in a Coupe de France game against Hyeres 83. The French club managed to finish third in Ligue 1 and made the quarterfinals of the cup.

Besiktas, meanwhile, finished third in the Turkish Super Lig, 10 points behind winners Galatasaray SK.

Eric Bailly has been on Manchester United's books since 2016

Eric Bailly was signed to become Manchester United's starting centre-back by former manager Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2016. He joined from Villarreal for a fee of around £30 million.

While Bailly showed flashes of his ability, he quickly became known for his inconsistency and occasional recklessness. Injuries were also an issue, with the Ivorian playing only 25 Premier League games in his first season at Old Trafford and never crossing that threshold therafter.

Overall, Bailly has featured just 113 times across competitions for United in six full seasons, recording a goal and an assist. He won the UEFA Europa League, Carabao Cup and FA Community Shield with the Red Devils.