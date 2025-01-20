Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United star can make significant impact as new signing at Dortmund amid rumors linking him with job: Reports

According to Sport, Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, currently sidelined from the squad by head coach Ruben Amorim, could have a significant impact at Borussia Dortmund. Ten Hag himself has been linked with the Dortmund job, with Nuri Sahin under pressure to deliver.

Ten Hag managed Rashford at Old Trafford before Manchester United parted ways with the Dutch manager due to a poor run of form. Subsequently, Rashford was frozen out of the squad by Amorim, starting from the Red Devils' league clash against Manchester City in December 2024.

Barcelona were the first club said to be interested in the England forward. The Catalan club were considering a swap deal with La Masia academy graduate Ansu Fati, as per TEAMtalk. Sky Sports Germany later reported that Serie A side AC Milan and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign the Manchester United star.

Adding to the intrigue, former United manager Ten Hag has emerged as a candidate to take over the managerial reins at Dortmund if current manager Nuri Sahin is sacked, as per Sky Sports Germany. As per the report, Sahin’s future at Signal Iduna is hinged on the outcome of his side’s Champions League clash with Bologna on Tuesday, January 21.

Ten Hag believes Rashford would be an ideal player to revive Dortmund’s project. The Dutch manager is said to have earned the candidacy to be appointed BVB’s next manager due to his relationship with club advisor Matthias Sammer.

Marc Albrighton says player Manchester United sold for €3.8 million is better than Marcus Rashford

Marc Albrighton feels former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was better than Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford during their respective primes. Albrighton claimed that Zaha was consistent with Palace even though he couldn’t find his footing at United.

Albrighton was asked by Ben Foster on TheCyclingGK about who he felt had a better prime between Zaha and Rashford. The former Leicester man responded by saying:

"I would say Wilfried Zaha. He’s a better player. I think what he did at Palace was incredible. He carried that team for so many years. Obviously got his move to United, it didn’t really work out, came back, carried them for a few more years."

Albrighton was, however, critical of Zaha’s controversial attitude in the dressing room.

"However, playing against him and seeing him up close, like his attitude sometimes, I thought that isn’t good in a dressing room. And even like you’d speak to some of the Palace players. And like they’d be losing their heads with him. I thought that isn’t what you want in your dressing room.

"Then he goes to Galatasaray; then the stories come out about he’s a problem in the dressing room. So, who would you want in your dressing room? And I know things with Marcus Rashford aren’t great at the minute with. As a player Zaha."

Manchester United signed Zaha in 2013 for a reported fee of €11.75 million from Crystal Palace. However, the player struggled to find his groove at Old Trafford and his time at the club. He was resold to Palace in 2015 for €3.8 million.

