Erik ten Hag is reportedly growing increasingly dismayed with the Glazer family as Manchester United have delayed two crucial deals due to the protracted takeover of the club.

The suspense around the club's takeover has caused a ripple effect that has inevitably touched the footballing department, according to FootballTransfers.

A much-anticipated move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been put on the back burner, adding more uncertainty to the already unclear situation. The report claims that a similar hindrance has been witnessed in the negotiation for Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Earlier this season, the Glazers set the wheels in motion for the sale of the Red Devils. Optimism was high, and a swift resolution seemed to be on the horizon. However, Manchester United's US proprietors have yet to find a buyer willing to meet their price, and the discussions persist as the transfer window is on the verge of opening.

According to the Financial Times, it appears that an imminent deal isn't on the cards. This delay is undoubtedly stoking the frustration of Erik ten Hag and his backroom staff as they are trying to cement a robust squad for the 2023/24 season.

FootballTransfers has also confirmed that ten Hag is still in the dark about his transfer budget for the upcoming summer.

Manchester United have offers prepared for Dusan Vlahovic and Mason Mount

According to FootballTransfers, Manchester United have had an offer for Dusan Vlahovic lying in wait for over a week, and that the club's internal turmoil has prevented them from putting the proposal on Juventus' table. The 23-year-old forward scored ten goals in 27 Serie A games for the Old Lady this season.

Moreover, the inability to place a formal bid for Chelsea's Mason Mount boils down to ten Hag being unaware of his available resources. Mount has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit. Still, the imminent risk of a hijack remains due to interest from Premier League adversaries Arsenal and Liverpool.

The attacker struggled to reach expectations with the Blues this season, scoring just three goals and providing two assists in 24 Premier League appearances.

FootballTransfers has also revealed that if the takeover is expedited, ten Hag will set his sights on Victor Osimhen from Napoli as his ideal central-forward addition. Achieving this would necessitate any potential new owner to make a sizeable investment into the former Ajax manager's transfer funds.

As it stands, this scenario appears highly improbable, especially considering reports hinting that a resolution to the takeover could still be weeks away.

