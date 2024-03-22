Erik ten Hag has identified ‘dream job’ if he gets sacked by Manchester United: Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would reportedly love to join Bayern Munich in the event of his sacking by the Red Devils.

The Manchester outfit aren't enjoying the best of seasons, currently sixth in the Premier League, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Ten Hag's side also suffered a group-stage UEFA Champions League exit but are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Amid these worries, German journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. aren't convinced that the Dutch coach is the right man for the job (via SPORTbible). With the current boss of the Bavarian outfit, Thomas Tuchel, set to leave at the end of the season, Ten Hag does have an opportunity to take over.

The former Ajax boss has already spent time with Bayern Munich II between 2013 and 2015, managing the team for 72 matches across all competitions.

Ten Hag took over at Manchester United in the summer of 2022 and has been incharge for 102 matches across competitions. He's won 63 of those ties and lost 28.

The 54-year-old's only trophy with the Red Devils came in the form of the Carabao Cup in the 2022/23 season. He could add the FA Cup to his CV, with Manchester United set to face Coventry in the semi-final of the tournament on April 20. Ten Hag's team certainly go into that tie as favourites.

Manchester United youngster dreams of playing for Real Madrid in the future - Reports

Alejandro Garnacho in action

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho would reportedly love to play for Real Madrid at some point in the future. According to TyC Sports, the Argentine doesn't want to move just yet but sees himself representing Los Blancos later on in his career (via The Real Champs).

Garnacho has established himself as a starter under Erik ten Hag this season. He's made 38 appearances across competitions in the 2023/24 campaign, bagging seven goals and four assists.

It doesn't seem as though Real Madrid are overly interested in securing the 19-year-old's services at the moment, either. However, if this deal does materialise, it would be a step up in Garnacho's career.

While the Red Devils continue to struggle, the Spanish giants are top of the La Liga standings and preparing to face Manchester City in the quarter-final of the Champions League.