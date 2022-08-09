Erik ten Hag planning to bench key player if 27-year-old joins club this summer: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is planning to bench Scott McTominay if the club manages to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, as per L’Equipe.

Rabiot is the latest midfielder to be linked with United with the club's pursuit of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong failing thus far.

The France midfielder is on Ten Hag's list of alternatives, although personal terms with the player still need to be agreed.

According to the aforementioned source, Rabiot has been told by Ten Hag that he will come into his starting XI immediately and replace McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder had a nightmare start to the season in the Red Devils' first game of the campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

McTominay came under fire for a poor performance which coincided with United suffering a shock 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

He has made 171 appearances for United's senior team since making the step up from the youth academy in 2017.

Ten Hag appears to have seen enough to send the Scot to the substitutes bench with Rabiot eyed as his replacement.

The Juventus midfielder made 45 appearances for the Turin side last season and is a regular in Didier Deschamps' France national side.

Reports claim that the former Paris Saint-Germain player is keen on a move to Old Trafford despite a lack of UEFA Champions League football.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag still pushing for De Jong despite Rabiot's potential arrival

Erik ten Hag still wants a reunion with his former Ajax midfielder

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag still remains eager to sign Barcelona star De Jong, even with Rabiot expected to arrive in a reported £15 million deal.

The Barca midfielder has been Ten Hag's top transfer priority throughout the summer but there have been issues in securing a deal.

Barca's financial situation has made negotiations a tedious ordeal alongside the fact that the player seemingly wants to remain at the Nou Camp.

The latest development comes as Premier League rivals Chelsea are now chasing the midfielder which could see United's pursuit end in disaster.

The Dutch star has four years left on his current deal with the Blaugrana and United are playing a waiting game over his potential transfer.

The club would be more than happy to have both De Jong and Rabiot arrive this summer.

The 13-time Premier League winners are dealing with the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

